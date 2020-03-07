Evening Forecast, Saturday March 7, 2020

Tonight temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s with a clear sky. Sunday we will have sunshine and blue sky. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. It will be a nice day to go outside and do yard work and enjoy the sunshine. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Monday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night will be clouds thicken and then showers arrive. Temperatures Monday night will not fall too far. Our low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Tuesday temperatures will reach the lower to mid 50s. We will have a rather cloudy sky on Tuesday with showers around. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday there will be clouds with some sunshine along with showers. Showers will mainly be during late in the day. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday night there could be a shower or snow shower around. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. During the day on Thursday we will have winds from the southwest. Thursday morning there will be showers around. By Thursday afternoon the showers will taper off and clouds will break. Thursday night our temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Friday our high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 50s. During the day on Friday we will have variable cloudiness with a shower late. Friday’s winds will be from the west. It will be a breezy day. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Saturday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. This is above average for this time of the year. Our average high temperatures this time of the year are in the lower to mid 40s.