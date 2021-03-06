Evening forecast Saturday, March 6, 2021

A fair amount of sunshine was seen across Central Pennsylvania this week however, it has been cooler than average. Brisk conditions will continue for the start of the weekend then there will be decent warmup for the second week of March.

Some flurries were seen earlier this morning otherwise, any lingering snow showers gradually came to an end. The rest of the day saw a mix of clouds with sone sunshine in spots. It was another breezy day therefore, it felt a little chillier than temperatures that reached into the 30s.

The overnight hours will be rather calm across Central Pennsylvania. Winds will diminish and cloud cover will be rather limited. Lows will dip into the teens an 20s making it a seasonably cool night but chilly nonetheless.

Sunday will be a great day to get outside and enjoy some fresh air. Highs will break 40 degrees in most spots which is close to average for this time of year. There will also be plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Conditions will remain quiet and seasonable overnight.

Faire weather will continue throughout the new week. In addition, if you’ve been looking forward to spring then you’ll enjoy a nice treat. A good deal of sunshine will be seen Monday and it will be even warmer than Sunday. Highs will break 50 degrees in most spots. If that wasn’t warm enough, wait until later in the week.

The sun will continue to shine across Central Pennsylvania Tuesday and temperatures will be more than 10 degrees above average. Highs will reach into the upper 50s. It will certainly be a great day to be outside and feel that sunshine on your skin. Midweek, temperatures will be pushing twenty degrees above average but some rain will be on the way.

Wednesday will still be another dry day under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Temperatures will even reach into the 60s! However, the shift in weather will begin Thursday so make sure to enjoy the sun and warmth while it lasts.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun Thursday and highs will once again reach into the 60s. Then some showers will be developing from the northwest. However, the bulk of the rain will be seen Friday. On the bright side, it will still be relatively mild with highs in the upper 50s.