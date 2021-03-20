Evening forecast Saturday, March 20, 2021

Central Pennsylvania could not ask for a better welcome to spring this weekend. Pleasant weather will be seen both Saturday and Sunday. Therefore, you’ll want to make sure you take advantage of it and head outside!

Happy spring! The northern hemisphere officially reached the spring equinox at 5:37 AM this morning. Today’s weather was the perfect start to the spring season with plenty of sunshine across the state. Temperatures were also a few degrees above average with highs reaching into the low to mid 50s.

Calm conditions will continue into the overnight hours. There will be a clear sky which means you’ll have perfect viewing conditions to catch a glimpse of the International Space Station. You’ll be able to find this just above the west-southwest horizon at 8:40 PM. It will be a seasonably cool night with lows in the upper 20s.

Sunday will be another gorgeous day across Central Pennsylvania. Thanks to high pressure firmly planted in place, the region will once again see a sunny, blue sky. It will also be a few degrees warmer with highs in the upper 50s. It will be another quiet night with lows sitting around the mid 30s.

Monday will be the last full day of sunshine. So, if you haven’t got the chance to get outside and enjoy the fresh air and warmer temperatures then this is your last chance! It will be a mostly sunny start to the week. Temperatures more than 10 degrees above average with highs breaking 60s in most spots.

Cloud cover will gradually increase Tuesday therefore, the region will say goodbye to the bountiful sunshine. However, it will be another mild day with highs breaking into the low 60s. Overnight, some drizzle or a light shower will develop. There will be a mix of clouds and some sun Wednesday. Some drizzle, or light showers will also remain in the area. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

A sprinkle may linger early Thursday morning otherwise, there will be a bit of a lull during the day. Then a second round of rain will arrive for the overnight hours. It will be even milder with highs reaching into the upper 60s. Showers will carry over into the morning hours of Friday then gradually taper off as the day progresses. The region will once again manage to reach into the upper 60s.