Evening Forecast, Saturday March 14, 2020

Tonight a quick disturbance to our south will move into Central PA. This will bring with it showers and then a light snowfall. Most of the precipitation will fall in our southern counties. In the higher elevations of the Laurel Highlands there could be 1-3 inches of snow on grassy surfaces by morning. Due to this the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Somerset County until 8:00 AM Sunday Morning. Use caution there could be some slick spots and reduced visibility. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds tonight will be light from the northwest.

Sunday morning will start off cloudy, but the clouds will break. Most of Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Sunday will be from the northeast and they will be light. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday night we will have a partially clear sky as temperatures fall into the lower to mid 20s. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High pressure will be over the region. It will also be a seasonable day. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Average high temperatures this time in March, are in the mid 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night we will have patchy clouds. Our low temperatures Monday night will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday there will be a variable cloudy sky. A shower cannot be ruled out, but it looks mainly dry for St Patrick’s Day. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Tuesday will be a breezy day. We will have winds on Tuesday from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday will be a nice day across the area. We will have a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots will reach the 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night clouds will move in. Our low temperatures will be in the mid 30s. Thursday there will be a variable cloudy sky with showers. Winds on Thursday will be from the south. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday night temperatures will stay in the 40s as clouds thicken. A low pressure system will move through on Friday. Friday we will have a rather cloudy day with times of rain. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This is well above average for this time of the year.