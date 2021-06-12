Evening forecast Saturday, June 12, 2021

Some improvement to weather conditions will be seen over the weekend. While a shower or thunderstorm cannot be completely ruled out, it will not be a washout. That means it will still be a good time to get outside and enjoy some summertime activities.

Clouds broke for some sunshine today. However, a stray shower was possible in areas north of I-80. Highs reached into the upper 70s and dewpoints in the low 60s meant it still felt humid. However, for outdoor activities, it was the best day to be outside this weekend.

Besides a stray thundershower, the overnight hours will be mainly dry with a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will still be a couple degrees above average for this time of year with lows sitting around 60 degrees.There will be better chances for more areas to see rain for the second half of the weekend. So, you’ll want to grab an umbrella as you head out the door just in case.

A mix of clouds and sun will be seen Sunday. Scattered thunderstorms will form during the afternoon hours as temperatures break 80 degrees in some spots. Some could turn severe with damaging winds, some hail and flash flooding.

Conditions look to be even better for the start of the week. There will be plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday. However, a popup thundershower during the afternoon cannot be completely ruled out. Highs will once again reach into the upper 70s or break 80 degrees during that time period.

Fairly seasonable temperatures will round out the second half of the week. Wednesday will feature sunshine with a few clouds and highs in the low to mid 70s. Thursday will basically be a carbon copy of Wednesday. There will be a mix of clouds and sun with highs reaching into the 70s. Then there will be sunshine with a few afternoon clouds Friday as highs reach into the low 80s.