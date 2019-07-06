Evening forecast Saturday, July 6, 2019

The region continues to enjoy the Fourth of July weekend along with the summertime conditions. A mix of sun and clouds kicked off our Saturday and temperatures warmed up into the 80s. Dewpoints have also remained in the upper 60s and 70s which has made it feel quite humid.

Like the past few days, the heat and humidity will help fuel thunderstorms this evening, some of which will be strong to severe. Passing thunderstorms will be capable of producing gusty winds, heavy downpours, and some hail. Activity will die down later tonight leaving behind of mix of clouds. You’ll want to leave the fans or air conditioners running. Lows will be in the upper 60s and it will be muggy.

Sunday will be a bit of a transition day for most of the region. A cold front will be sweeping through the state which will help spark more showers and thunderstorms. However, most of the activity will mainly be seen in areas further south. Slightly cooler and drier air will slowly filter in from north to south Sunday and into the new work week. Temperatures will be in the 80s and when rain isn’t passing through a mix of sun and clouds will be seen.

By the start of next week conditions will be less active and a little more comfortable. A mix of sun and clouds will kick off the work week. Besides a stray shower or thunderstorm, Monday will be dry with temperatures in the 80s. And dewpoints will return to more comfortable levels. The sunshine and dry weather will last through the middle of the week. Then the next wave of activity will move back in around Thursday.

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer Thursday and it will feel a little more humid. The day will feature variably cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon hours. Some activity may try to pop up Friday otherwise it looks to be a dry end to the work week. Sunny skies also look to hang around into the weekend.