Evening Forecast, Saturday July 20, 2019

An Excessive Heat Warning continues for Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, and Bedford until 8:00 PM, after that it will turn into a Heat Advisory through Sunday. A Heat Advisory Continues for Elk, Clearfield, Cambria, Somerset, Indiana, and Jefferson until 8:00 PM. You will want to refrain from being outside for too long and stay hydrated and cool. Once again tonight will be muggy and very warm. Low temperatures tonight will be in the lower to mid 70s. Tonight there will be patchy clouds with a pop up shower or thunderstorm.

Tomorrow will be another hot day. Make sure your pets are staying cool and check on neighbors. Temperatures on Sunday will be back in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat indices could be back over 100. We will finally get a break from the heat and humidity to start off the new work week. Sunday we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine along with some showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could contain stronger winds and flooding downpours. Sunday night we will have low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s as the rain and thunder continues.

Monday will be a cooler day. We will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. A cold front will be moving through breaking us from this hazy, hot and humid weather pattern. Most of Monday will be cloudy with rainfall. If you come across a roadway covered in water make sure to turn around and take an alternate route. Monday winds will be from the southwest. Monday night showers will begin to taper off. Temperatures on Monday night will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday we will begin to dry out. Tuesday morning there will be clouds to start but we will have sunshine by the afternoon. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. It will be a very comfortable July day. There will also be a nice northwesterly breeze. Tuesday night will be clear as temperatures tumble into the lower to mid 50s.

Wednesday we will have a partly to mostly sunny day. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday night we will fall into the mid to upper 50s with a mainly clear sky. Thursday will be similar. We will have sunshine mixing in with the clouds. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Friday also looks to be a dry day. We will have a partly sunny sky on Friday. Our high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s on Friday. Friday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky. Saturday at this point looks to be a partly to mostly sunny day. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s.