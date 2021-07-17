Evening forecast Saturday, July 17, 2021

It has been quite the active week across Central Pennsylvania. Thankfully, conditions will calm down some this week. However, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

Today was still a little on the stormy side across the region. A mix of clouds with some sunshine was seen. It was another warm and humid day with high reaching into the mid 80s. Once again, scattered showers and thunderstorms swept through the region.

Showers and thunderstorms will break down this evening therefore, conditions will dry out later tonight. The rest of the night will be mainly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the 60s. Humidity levels will also start to decrease.

Sunday will be the nicer day of the weekend. Most showers and thunderstorms will stay to the east therefore, a mix of clouds and sun will be seen for the day. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the low 80s. It will also feel less humid.Calm conditions stick around overnight with some patchy clouds and lows in the 60s.

The new week will not be anywhere near as active as last week. However, there will still be a shower or thunderstorm in spots. There will be clouds and sun Monday with a popup shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the low 80s. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen Tuesday with highs once again reaching into the 80s.

There will be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm Wednesday, otherwise the region will once again cycle through clouds and sun. Highs will reach into the 80s. Thursday will be a pleasant day with plenty of sunshine. Highs will break into the 80s and it will feel comfortable with lower dewpoints.

A little more cloud cover will be thrown into the mix by the end of the week. By the afternoon hours, showers and thunderstorms will also begin to push into the region temperatures will be seasonable for Friday.