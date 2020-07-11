Evening forecast Saturday, July 11, 2020

The region will continue to feel the July heat this weekend. Thankfully, temperatures will not be as hot but they will still manage to be a few degrees above average. The day saw an ideal amount of sunshine with occasional clouds. A thundershower also managed to popup in spots. With considerable cloudiness highs only reached into the 70s. Conditions were still humid.

A thunderstorm may be seen early in the evening otherwise, conditions will become quiet overnight. You may still want to turn the air conditioner on due to humidity making it feel sticky. However, lows will hang around the 60s tonight.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with clouds and some sunshine expected. Temperatures will be the closest to average the region has seen for some time. Highs will sit in the low to mid 80s for the day. While the majority of the day looks to be dry, there may be some activity that forms overnight. A shower or rumble of thunder looks to pass through and lows will dip into the low to mid 60s. This may be a chance to give your air conditioner a break.

A shower may linger into Monday morning otherwise any moisture will dry out. You can expect to see a partly sunny sky for the rest of the day. Highs will once again be in the 80s. Similar conditions will be seen Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Unfortunately, it will be the last day temperatures will sit in the 80s.

The region will head into another heatwave for the second half of the week with highs at least ten degrees above average for this time of year. Hot and humid conditions return Wednesday. There will be plenty of sunshine to bring temperatures into the low 90s.

Thursday will be even hotter with highs looking to reach into the mid 90s. If you don’t have an air conditioner, sleeping conditions will be fairly uncomfortable overnight with lows just brushing 70 degrees. There doesn’t look to be much relief in sight as this pattern looks to stay firmly in place through the weekend. Friday will be another hot andhumidday with highs highs once again reaching into the low 90s.