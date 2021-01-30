Evening forecast Saturday, January 30, 2021

Today was a nice start to the weekend and the perfect day to get out and run errands. The next winter storm will push into the state starting tomorrow and will cause some headaches for a day or two.

There was a good deal of sunshine today with occasional passing clouds. Since yesterday, winds calmed down and highs reached into the upper 20s and 30s. Therefore it was not as cold as Friday. OVerall, it was a fair winter day.

As the system approaches from the southwest, clouds will thicken overnight. The majority of the night will be dry however, some flurries may arrive during the predawn hours of Sunday. The main event will occur Sunday into Monday.

Snow showers will develop from the south to the north throughout Sunday. Not much accumulation will be seen during the day Sunday however, snow will become steadier during the evening and overnight hours.

The heaviest snowfall will occur Sunday night into Monday with the highest snowfall amounts seen south of Route 22.Steady snow will continue throughout the day Monday. By the afternoon hours, snow will become more scattered in nature and looks to taper off during the evening and overnight hours.

Once all is said and done, higher snowfall amounts will be concentrated east of I-99 and especially south of Route 22 where 6-12” of snow will be seen. The higher end of those totse will be seen along the southern border of the state. West of I-99 will see 3-6” of snow meanwhile, areas north of I-80 will not see as much as the rest of Central Pennsylvania. About 1-3” will be seen since the system will not reach as farth north.

Conditions will dry out for the second half of the week and there will even be a slight warming trend. There will be clouds and sun Wednesday with highs in the 30s. Thursday will begin with sunshine before turning cloudy. Highs will sit around the upper 30s. By Friday, temperatures will manage to reach into the 40s. However, the next system will bring rain and snow showers to wrap up the week.