Evening forecast Saturday, January 2, 2021

After an icy and rainy start to the new year, conditions cleared up some for the weekend. But it won’t stay dry for long before the next system moves in.

The day started with a lingering shower early this morning then the region dried out. The rest of the day was mainly cloudy and conditions turned breezy by the middle of the day. Highs reached into the 40s however, gusty winds made it feel like it was in the 30s.

High pressure will quickly build in for the overnight hours therefore it will be mainly dry. Clouds will break up some allowing for a few peeks at the stars before clouding back up ahead of the next system. Lows will dip into the 20s and 30s.

Sunday will be another cloudy day with a wintry mix passing through. Rain and snow will develop across Central Pennsylvania. A brief period of freezing rain will also be possible. The heaviest snowfall will be seen during the afternoon hours but will only amount to 2” to the northeast. Highs will reach into the 30s for the day. Rain and snow will taper off overnight.

The new week will be quiet compared to the very active December and end of the year. It will be variably cloudy Monday with the chance for some flurries or a snow shower. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. More clouds than sun will be seen Tuesday with the chance for a lingering snow shower. Highs will once again reach into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Conditions will continue to be tranquil for the middle of the week. Sunshine and passing clouds will be seen Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to reach into the upper 30s and low 40s through the end of the week. It will also be partly to mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday. The next chance for a snow shower will appear overnight Thursday and carry into Friday.