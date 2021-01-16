Evening forecast Saturday, January 16, 2020

After a calm week across Central Pennsylvania there will be more winter weather over the next couple of days. A little warmth experienced at the end of the week will also moderate as temperatures return to average.

Rain showers that overtook the region Friday evening mixed with snow before switching over to just snow. Therferoe, it was mostly cloudy today with passing flurries and snow showers. Not much accumulation was seen and highs reached into the 30s.

A breeze was also established for the second half of the day and will pick up through the overnight hours. It will continue to be mostly cloudy with flurries or a snow shower. Lows will dip into the 20s.

Similar conditions will repeat themselves for the end of the weekend. It will once again be mostly cloudy Sunday with flurries and snow showers in spots. This will especially be seen west of I-99 and north of I-80. Highs will break into the 30s but windy conditions will make it feel cooler. Lows will dip into the 20s overnight.

There will be a consistent snowy pattern throughout the new week. There won’t be much accumulation however, passing snow showers could quickly make things slippery. It will be mostly cloudy Monday with flurries or snow showers especially along the LAurel Highlands and Northwest mountains. Highs will once again break into the 30s.

A mix of clouds will stick around Tuesday with lingering flurries, especially out west. Highs will sit seasonably in the 30s. A mix of clouds with a morning snow shower will be possible Wednesday then some sun will try to break through the clouds. Thursday will feature periods of clouds and some sun.

Conditions look to dry out for the end of the week unfortunately it will be another cloudy day. Temperatures will also be cooler with highs around the freezing mark and below through the end of the week.