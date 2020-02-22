Evening forecast Saturday, February 22, 2020

A broad area of high pressure has produced a quiet weather pattern across Central Pennsylvania. Not only has the region seen plenty of sunshine but also warming temperatures. Clear conditions from last night carried over into today with wall to wall sunshine and a clear blue sky. Temperatures were also a few degrees warmer than the day before with highs reaching into the mid 40s.

Quiet and calm conditions will continue overnight. Temperatures will be just a few degrees above average with lows dipping into the upper 20s. It’ll be a clear night which would be perfect for stargazing or maybe huddling around a fire with some hot chocolate.

Conditions for the end of the weekend will make it feel more like springtime. Temperatures will break 50 degrees for the day which is ten degrees above average for this time of year. Sunday will also be another day filled with ample sunshine. Therefore, it’s perfect conditions to head outside and enjoy a little fresh air. It will be a little warmer overnight with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperatures will still remain fairly mild for the start of the week as high will reach into the upper 40s. The day will begin with some sunshine however, cloud cover will thicken throughout the day. Showers will develop for the overnight hours and it will be even warmer than the previous night with lows only dipping into the 40s.

By Tuesday cloudy and rainy conditions will take over the region as the next system pushes through. Even though scattered showers will be seen throughout the region it will be mild once again. Highs will break 50 degrees for the day and lows will dip into the upper 30s overnight.

There will be a brief dry period between Tuesday night and Wednesday before showers once a gain develop for the second half of Wednesday. Highs will reach into the upper 40s but by the overnight hours, cooler air will move in allowing for a wintry mix. Lows will hang around the freezing mark and lingering showers will mix with flurries.

The end of the week will be cooler with highs in the 30s. Scattered snow showers will be seen Thursday and some lingering flurries will be seen Friday.

