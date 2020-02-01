Evening forecast Saturday, February 1, 2019

A few weekend snow showers will be the closest Central Pennsylvania will get to winter weather. Beyond that, weather conditions will make it seem more like early spring.

It’s been a cloudy start to the weekend with drizzle or flurries popping up in spots. However, any precipitation has mainly been very light in nature. Temperatures were a few degrees above average with highs reaching into the upper 30s. The region will continue to see a cloudy sky tonight along with the chance for snow. Some light scattered snow showers will be possible with minimal accumulation along higher peaks. Temperatures will be closer to the average high for this time of year with lows around 30 degrees.

A snow shower or flurries will be possible in spots on Sunday. Morning cloud cover will try to break up allowing some sunshine as the day progresses. It’ll also breezy with temperatures once again reaching into the low 40s. If you thought the weekend was mild, temperatures will be 20 degrees above average moving into the new work week.

Ample sunshine will kick off the work week with highs reaching into the 50s. However, sunshine will not last long Monday. Cloud cover will build overnight as the next system approaches the region. Even though the clouds move in it will be a very mild night with temperatures only lowering into the 40s.

The rest of the week may trick the region into thinking it is spring with continued above average temperatures and rain. Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered showers throughout the day. Highs will once again break 50 degrees in most spots. Rain will become steadier overnight and continue into Wednesday with highs just shy of 50 degrees.

If you’re sick of the rainy and soggy conditions, you’ll have to get through at least one more day. Showers will last throughout Thursday with slightly cooler highs in the 40s. As the system finally pulls away by the end of the week showers will gradually end. However, any lingering precipitation will mix with some flurries before coming to an end.

