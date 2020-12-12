Evening forecast Saturday, December 12, 2020

The week came to an end with unseasonable temperatures as highs reached into the 50s and 60s for December! The start of the weekend will hold onto some of that warmth. But you’ll want to keep an eye to the sky for a little rain.

The day began with some areas of fog and once it cleared out, the region saw a mostly cloudy sky. It wasn’t quite as warm as the day before but temperatures were still around ten degrees above average. Highs managed to break 50 degrees in most spots. It was also mainly dry but that changed later in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be unseasonably mild for the overnight hours. The average low for this time year is around the mid 20s and lows will only dip into the low 40s. There will also be a shower in spots.

Sunday will manage to hold on to a little more warmth but not for long. Temperatures will start off in the 40s then gradually drop throughout the day. It won’t be the most pleasant Sunday. Not only will temperatures drop but it will turn breezy with a mostly cloudy sky and a stray shower.

Temperatures will get back to normal for the new week and some wintry weather may cause some headaches. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and while most of the region will be dry there is a chance for some snow to clip some areas along the southern border of the state. Highs will break the upper 30s for the day.

Tuesday will be the calm before the storm with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and highs reaching into the mid 30s. Meanwhile, Wednesday will be the day that could cause some headaches. The region will be on the lookout for a wintry mix in spots and snow showers for others. Thursday won’t be as messy but there will still be some flurries or a snow shower in spots.

Quieter and brighter conditions will wrap up the week. After a mainly cloudy week, there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Some stray flurries also cannot be ruled out. Highs will reach into the mid 30s.