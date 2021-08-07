Evening Forecast, Saturday August 7, 2021

This evening we will have a variable cloudy sky with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tonight the sky will begin to clear. Sunday we will have times of clouds and sunshine with a few showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 60s.

Monday there will be clouds mixing in with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Monday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday we will have clouds and sun with a few showers and thunderstorms. It will be another warm and humid day. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday there will be clouds and sun with just a stray shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday there will be clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 60s. Friday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures will be in the mid 80s.