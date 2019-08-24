Evening forecast Saturday, August 24, 2019

An absolutely gorgeous weekend is in store for Central Pennsylvania. Highs will hang around the 70s which will provide the region with a taste of fall! Also, a broad area of high pressure will slide eastward which will keep the weekend cool and comfortable.

Highs sat around the 70s today and a mix of sun and clouds were seen all day. It was a nice day for festivals, events, or outdoor activities. The overnight hours will be chilly with lows dipping into the lower 50s. Some places will even dip into the 40s. If you plan on being out at night, you’ll want to make sure to pack a hoodie or a light jacket.

Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday therefore; the region will be spoiled with yet another fall-like day. Highs will once again reach into the 70s under a mostly sunny sky. It’s another great day to have all the windows open and let out all the heat and humidity from earlier this week. You’ll want to make sure you keep a few blankets and covers close by because it will be another cool night. Lows will once again dip into the 50s so it will be perfect sleeping weather.

High pressure will continue to keep things cool, comfortable and mainly dry into the new work week. Monday will see highs reaching into the 70s and a partly sunny sky. Some drizzle may also try to work into a few spots. Tuesday will be a degree, or two warmer and more cloud cover will be seen. However, a ray of sunshine may manage to break through. Some patchy drizzle and showers are also expected.

Highs will be around average by the second half of the week. Wednesday will see slightly greater chances for rain with showers and a rumble of thunder moving through. Fortunately, the region will not have to deal with rain for very long. Conditions will dry up by Thursday and a mix of clouds and sun will be seen throughout the day. Highs will hang around the 80s and lows will dip into the 50s. Similar conditions will carry over into Friday.