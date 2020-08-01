Evening forecast Saturday, August 1, 2020

This weekend will be a little gloomier and rainier than the past. But if you don’t mind getting caught in a little rain, you can still plan for some outdoor summer activities.

Early in the day was the best time to check off any activities outdoors. Cloud cover gradually thickened across the region and a couple of showers trickled in. Temperatures were at or just below average with high in the upper 70s or low 80s. While there was some rain in spots today, more activity will ramp up tonight.

It will remain cloudy this evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through. Rain will continue to work through parts of the region for the overnight hours and it will be warm and muggy. Lows will only dip into the upper 60s and increased dewpoints will make it feel more uncomfortable.

Sunday will continue to see chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to reach into the low to mid 80s and it will continue to feel humid. Some thunderstorms could become stronger than others with damaging gusty winds and downpours.

Lows will sit around the mid 60s for the night but will be accompanied by a touch of humidity. The overnight hours will remain active with a lingering thundershower passing through.

The first half of the week will remain somewhat active. Clouds with some sunshine will be seen Monday along with a couple more afternoon showers and thunderstorms.Temperatures will be seasonal with highs in the low 80s but the region will still feel those muggy conditions. Periods of clouds and sun will be seen Tuesday and a shower or thunderstorm will still be possible in spots. Once again temperatures will be seasonal with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.

Wednesday will be the turning point into some nicer conditions. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen; however, a stray thundershower cannot be completely ruled out. Highs will once again reach into the low 80s and it will be a refreshing night with lows in the upper 50s. The end of the week will come to a close with beautiful weather. Thursday and Friday will see plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach into the low to mid 80s and low will be in the upper 50s.