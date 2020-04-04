Evening forecast Saturday, April 4, 2020

The weekend has kicked off with pretty quiet and average conditions for this time of year. Highs reached into the 50s today. While an occasional ray of sunshine managed to break through the clouds today, it was mostly cloudy. Otherwise, it was a dry Saturday.

It will be a mild night with temperatures around ten degrees above average. Lows will only dip into the 40s. A mix of clouds will hang around overnight and it will continue to be dry. However, the next system will be approaching overnight bringing the next chance for rain to the region.

Most spots will once again reach into the 50s Sunday. Some will even break 60 degrees. Conditions will remain mainly cloudy however, periods of drizzle or a shower will also be possible. It will be another mild night with lows in the 40s.

It will be a beautiful start to the week as conditions dry out and temperatures warm up. Plenty of sunshine will be seen Monday and temperatures will be ten degrees above average. Highs will reach into the mid 60s for the day. Take some time to enjoy the sunshine because it won’t be around for very long.

Dry conditions will come to an end as it will be unsettled during the rest of the week. It will continue to be mild Tuesday with highs in the 60s. However, scattered showers will move in during the afternoon. A rumble of thunder might also be heard. Showers will last into Wednesday and there will still be a chance for some thunderstorms.

Thursday will be variably cloudy and a shower may still popup in spots before all moisture moves out. It will be the last day temperatures will be in the 60s before temperatures will be at or just below average.

Periods of clouds and sun will be seen Friday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. A mix of clouds and sun will continue to be seen at the start of the weekend.