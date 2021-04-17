Evening forecast Saturday, April 17, 2021

Unfortunately grey and cooler springtime conditions will stick around for the weekend. Temperatures will continue to be at or just below average and cloud cover will not budge.

Today was similar to the end of the week. It was another mainly cloudy day. A sprinkle or brief light shower was seen early on in spots otherwise, it was mainly dry. A sky shrouded by clouds kept temperatures a few degrees below average. Highs managed to reach into the low 50s by the afternoon.

Cloud cover will break up some for the nighttime hours. Therefore, a mostly cloudy sky will transition to a partly cloudy sky. Dry conditions will also last throughout the night. Finally, it will be a seasonably cool one with lows around 40 degrees.

Sunday will be slightly better with some sunshine working to break out from behind the clouds. The region will cycle through times of clouds and sunshine. There will also be a slight chance for a light shower. Otherwise, it will be a seasonable day with highs around 60 degrees. Overnight it will be partly cloudy with lows in the low 40s.

A similar theme will carry into the new week. Once again, there will be periods of clouds and sun with the slight chances for a shower. Highs will break 60 degrees in a handful of spots during the afternoon. Tuesday will start off with sunshine but cloud cover will gradually increase through the day. Showers will build in from the northwest later in the day. Meanwhile highs will be in the low 60s.

Showers will be widespread by the middle of the week. Not only will it be mostly cloudy with showers Wednesday but, flurries will also mix in along higher peaks later in the day. It’ll be a cooler day with highs in the low 50s. Cloud cover sticks around Thursday along with temperatures in the 50s.

By the end of the week, some genuine sunshine returns. Friday will be mainly sunny with a few passing clouds. It will also be a seasonable end to the week with highs around 60 degrees.