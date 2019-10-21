Evening forecast Monday, October 21, 2019

Some eastern areas saw some clouds hanging around today. However, most of the region saw more sunshine by this afternoon. It’s been the warmest day of the week with highs reaching into the mid 60s. It will be nice this evening with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds passing through at times. It will also be a mild night with lows only dipping into the low 50s. Not only will cloud cover thicken overnight but some showers will begin to approach the region late overnight.

It will be cloudy Tuesday and we will see greater chances for rain as the next systems rolls through. Temperatures will be around average with highs just reaching 60 degrees and lows around 40 degrees. Some spots further west may see some clearing late. Conditions will clear out by the middle of the week, but it will be cooler and breezy. A mix of cloud and sun will be seen Wednesday, and highs will reach into the 50s for the day.

Similar conditions will be seen Thursday. Sunshine will mix with a few clouds at times with highs expected in the low to mid 60s. Lows will dip into the 40s overnight. Similar temperatures will be seen Friday however, the next system will be moving in bringing the next round of rain to the region. It will be partly to mostly cloudy Friday with showers moving through during the evening. Most showers look to cleat out for the weekend but some clouds will hang around.

It will be mostly to partly cloudy Saturday with highs reaching into the low 50s for the day. It will remain cool Sunday with highs once again reaching into the 50s. A mixture of cloud cover will be seen for the day and a stray shower may popup in spots. A lingering shower may carry over into the start of the week, along with a mainly cloudy sky. However, more sunshine will be seen later in the day.