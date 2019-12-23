Evening forecast Monday, December 23, 2019

High pressure anchored near the region continues to keep fair conditions in Central Pennsylvania. Not only did the region see another day with plenty of sunshine, warmer air also stuck around. High temperatures broke 50 degrees in most spots today. Which is 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Most of the overnight hours will be mostly clear however, some patchy clouds will build in some spots. Temperatures will be close to seasonal with lows in the 20s.

Highs will once again reach into the 40s Christmas Eve. A few patchy clouds will be seen otherwise; it’ll once again be mostly sunny. Periods of clouds and sun will be seen Christmas Day and temperatures will remain above average. Highs will reach into the mid 40s and lows will hang around the freezing mark. High and low temperatures will remain ten degrees above average through the end of the week. More clouds will also filter in during this time period.

It will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a few peaks of sunshine. Highs once again reach into the mid to upper 40s. Then, the long stretch of dry weather will come to an end by the weekend. It will remain cloudy Friday with some patchy drizzle possible in spots. Highs will reach into the 40s for the day. Similar conditions will be seen Saturday however, showers will gradually move into Central Pennsylvania during the overnight hours.

Rain will carry over into Sunday with scattered showers expected throughout the day. By the overnight hours rain will mix with snow. Lingering rain showers and/or flurries will be seen Monday with periods of clouds and sunshine. As this system moves through, cooler air will filter in which means temperatures will return to average. Highs will reach into the upper 30s Monday.

