BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is in custody after allegedly assaulting, strangling and biting her boyfriend in an altercation at their residence.

Police arrived at the 400 block of Cherry Ave and found the victim holding down his girlfriend, Kayla Adkins outside of their home. According to the victim's statement to police, the couple engaged in a verbal argument over events that occurred while they were split up.