Evening forecast Friday, September 13, 2019

Today has been a shock to the system after temperatures reached into the 90s earlier this week. Cloud cover has a firm grasp on the region which has made temperatures considerably cooler today. Highs just managed to reach into the 60s. Most of Central Pennsylvania has remained dry however, some isolated areas may have experienced some patchy drizzle. The thick cloud cover will hang around into this evening. Fog may develop in some areas. Drizzle will continue to be a possibility and some light showers will also begin to push in overnight.

The gloomy conditions will carry over into the start of the weekend. Saturday will begin with a cloudy sky and scattered showers. Showers will become more isolated in nature by the afternoon before gradually moving out by the end of the day. Cloud will also begin to break up which will lead to some sunshine peaking through before Saturday comes to an end. Temperatures will be a little warmer with highs reaching into the 70s.

If the gloomy and rainy weather isn’t your cup of tea, then you may enjoy Sunday. The weekend will wrap up with a typical late summer day. It will be mostly sunny throughout the day and temperatures will reach into the 80s. Therefore, it will be the perfect day to squeeze in some of those summer activities before the fall season officially sets in.

Monday will be another warm day with highs expected to once again reach into the 80s. A mix of sun and clouds will be seen throughout the day. While much of the region looks to be dry for the start of the week, we can’t completely rule out some drizzle, or a light stray shower popping up in some spots.

Nice conditions will set in for the rest of next week and temperatures will be just a few degrees warmer than average. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs around the mid-70s. The sun will continue to shine across Central Pennsylvania through the end of the week. Highs will continue to sit around the mid-70s Thursday and Friday, and the region will also enjoy a mostly sunny sky.