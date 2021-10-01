Evening forecast Friday, October 1, 2021

High pressure has created pleasant conditions across Central Pennsylvania. Cooler air has also made it feel more like fall. If you’ve enjoyed the fall conditions this week, then you loved Friday as well.

It was another sunny day across the region which made it a great time to get out and soak up the vitamin D. It was also another comfortable afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. It wil be a pleasant evening for any Friday plans will go off without a hitch. However, temperatures will quickly dip as the sun sets.

Calm and quiet conditions will carry into the overnight hours. There will be a mainly clear sky and it will be quite chilly. Temperatures will dip a few degrees below average with lows in the 40s. Overall, it was a great kickoff to the weekend.

If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, you want to schedule them for Saturday. The day will start out with sunshine which will mix with clouds throughout the day. Highs will reach into the low 70s for the afternoon hours. Cloud cover will continue to increase through the overnight hours. Some showers will also start to approach the region late.

Meanwhile, Sunday will be a day to spend indoors. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers moving through the region. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. The overnight hours will remain cloudy with showers continuing to move through.

After the region enjoyed a number of sunny days, a wetter pattern will be established for the new week. It will be hard to get out of bed Monday with a cloudy sky and rain showers moving through. Highs will stay in the 60s for the day. Not much will change for Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy sky and more showers moving through. Then, we rinse and repeat Wednesday with a cloudy sky and some drizzle or showers in spots.

While there will be a few more peeks of sunshine Thursday and Friday, there will still be a mix of clouds. The chance for a shower also cannot be ruled out for both days. Otherwise, it will be seasonable with highs in the upper 60s.