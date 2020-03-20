Evening forecast Friday, March 20, 2020

A cold front will approach the region on Friday. Ahead of that front, it will turn windy and warmer with clouds and some sunshine. This front will bring us some rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some could be gusty. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 70s, some places may even reach well into the 70s. This front will pass to the south and cooler air will start to press in from the north Friday night. Lows will be in the 30s, some places north of I-80 will reach the upper 20s.

An area of high pressure sliding by to our north will give us a cooler weekend. There will still be some clouds around early Saturday but then it will become partly to mostly sunny. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s despite this return of sunshine. With a clear sky, light wind, and dry air, it will turn cold Saturday night with lows in the 20s. Some of the coldest spots may even touch the upper teens. Sunshine will mix with or fade behind an increase of cloudiness on Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday will once again be in the 40s. A disturbance passing by to our south will give us a good deal of clouds and a shower or some drizzle in places on Monday. High temperatures on Monday will be in the 40s. There is a slight chance some wet snowflakes can briefly mix in across the higher terrain. Tuesday will feature sunshine giving away the clouds with highs in the 40s to near 50. Some showers and drizzle are likely again on Wednesday with a good deal of clouds and highs once again near 50. Drier air will give us partial sunshine with a milder afternoon on Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s.