Evening forecast Friday, June 11, 2021

The region finally felt cooler temperatures today but that was somewhat overshadowed by dewpoints in the low 60s. That ment humidity levels were still noticeable. Highs only reached into the 60s during the afternoon. It was also mostly cloudy with some showers, specifically periods of rain, south of I-80. Some issues were once again possible in flood prone areas.

Showers will gradually clear out during the evening leading to a cloudy sky. There will also be areas of fog developing. Overnight temperatures will still be slightly warmer than average with lows in the low 60s. Once again, it will feel a little sticky.

Some more improvement will finally be seen over the weekend. While a shower or thunderstorm cannot be completely ruled out, it will not be a washout. That means it will still be a good time to get outside and enjoy summertime activities.

Clouds will break for some sunshine Saturday. However, a stray shower will be possible. Highs will reach into the upper 70s for the day. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen Sunday. An afternoon thunderstorm will also be a possibility as temperatures break 80 degrees in some spots.

Conditions look to be even better for the start of the week. There will be plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday. However, a stray popup thundershower cannot be completely ruled out. Highs will once again reach into the upper 70s during that time period.

Wednesday will feature sunshine with a few clouds and highs in the low to mid 70s. Thursday will basically be a carbon copy of Wednesday. There will be a mix of clouds and sun with highs reaching into the 70s.