Evening forecast Friday, July 24, 2020

After a week of active weather, conditions calmed down some today. There was still a shower or thunderstorm in spots but nothing turned severe like earlier in the week. Otherwise, it was mostly to partly cloudy across the region. Temperatures were closer to average with highs in the low 80s. However, a touch of humidity made it feel a little uncomfortable.

Conditions will dry out overnight as showers come to an end. Lows will hang around the mid 60s and it’ll be a warm and muggy night. Some may want to save on air conditioning and turn on the fan. Others will want it to make it chilly by blasting the a/c. Some spots could also see some areas of patchy fog.

The region will get another blast of heat this weekend. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s Saturday under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Therefore, you’ll want to plan for those cool summertime activities because of the warm and humid day. It’ll be even hotter Sunday with highs looking to break into the 90s once again. A hot and humid day for the end of the weekend, would make for a perfect lazy Sunday by staying cool indoors.

The hot and humid conditions will carry over into the new week and conditions will once again turn unsettled. Highs will break into the 90s Monday and the majority of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and sun. However, there will be some showers and thunderstorms moving in from the northwest late overnight. Those showers and thunderstorms look to carry over into Tuesday. Fortunately, temperatures will fall short of 90 degrees for the day.

The second half of the week looks to be nice and closer to average. Temperatures will follow a slight decreasing trend during this time period. Periods of clouds and sun will be seen Wednesday. Highs will sit around the mid 80s for the day and it will feel less humid. Thursday will see similar conditions with a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures will reach into the low 80s.