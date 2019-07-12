Evening forecast Friday, July 12, 2019

High pressure builds into the region this weekend which will help keep things dry and comfortable. Today has been a nice change from the heat, humidity, and afternoon showers and storms. Friday started off comfy and cool with lower humidity levels and temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Ample sunshine was seen across the region and temperatures ranged from the 70s to 80s. Temperatures will be around average tonight so the air conditioners may get a break. Lows will be at or just below 60 degrees and dewpoints will stay in check.

High pressure will slide eastward over the weekend. Therefore, Saturday and Sunday will remain dry and nice thanks to a northwesterly wind. Overall, it will be the perfect weekend to enjoy any and all outdoor activities. Saturday will see sunny skies and it will be the nicest day of the weekend. Temperatures will range from the low to mid 80s. A little more cloud cover will be seen Sunday, but the sun will still shine across the region. Besides a stray shower, the weekend will come to an end on a dry note. Highs will once again sit I the low to mid 80s.

Things will begin to shift moving next week. Skies will remain mostly sunny Monday, but it will be hotter. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and humid conditions will return to the region. A little more cloud cover will be seen Tuesday, but it will remain dry. The heat and humidity will also stick around with highs reaching the upper 80s.

Things may be more active during the second half of the week. Clouds and sun will be seen Wednesday and the heat and humidity continue to have a firm grasp on the region. Showers and thunderstorms will also be possible. Similar conditions will carry over into Thursday which means the air conditioners will be getting a workout. Clouds and sunshine will carry over into Friday and highs may break 90 degrees. Also, an afternoon thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.