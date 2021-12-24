Evening forecast, Friday December 24, 2021

Some showers will start to move through the area tonight, making for a wet start to your Christmas morning. Tonight temperatures will be in the lower 40s with showers.

Christmas Day looks quite mild. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots will reach the mid to upper 50s. Christmas Day will be cloudy with times of rain. The rain should start to move out of the area by early evening Saturday, making way for a cloudier Sunday.

Saturday night temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s. Sunday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. There also could be a few flurries around. It will be quite breezy, making for a quite blustery day. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s.

Temperatures will remain in the 30s on Monday, and there could be a mix of rain/snow early morning and into the afternoon. After that, things start to look milder as we near the New Year. With temperatures reaching the mid to upper 40s later in the week.

