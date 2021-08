HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Pennsylvania was awarded over $1.2 million in federal funding to support work toward better health for pregnant and parenting families of young children.

This grant will provide the Department of Human Service's (DHS) Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) with $255,600 per year for five years, totaling $1,278,000, beginning Aug.1, according to a press release.