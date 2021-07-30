EF1 tornado confirmed for Fayette County

A survey crew from the National Weather Weather Service in Pittsburgh has determined that an EF1 tornado struck parts of Fayette and Westmoreland Counties. The initial estimate of maximum winds is between 100 and 105 mph. More details of this storm will be out later today.

Thunderstorm cell that led to confirmed tornado

Tornado reported in Fayette County

Those reports extended down Kessler School Road near the Kessler Extension and prompted the confirmation of a tornado by the National Weather Service in Salt Lick Township.

Damage in the area included downed powerlines, a barn roof torn off, and a single story garage leveled with the roof rotated and moved onto the neighbor’s property. A single story shed was also overturned, plus multiple trees were twisted and uprooted.

Surveys are also ongoing for damaging storms in Eastern PA too.