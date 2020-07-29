Early morning Wednesday, July 29, 2020

A bubble of high pressure will be over the region and give us more sunshine than clouds on Wednesday. That sunshine will help it to be a very warm day, but at least the humidity will not be oppressive. There will be a little more in the way of clouds in the northern part of the region as a cold front approaches from the north. There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm by evening in some places north of I-80. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s.

This weak front will be close enough to bring a shower or thunderstorm to some spots Wednesday night into Thursday, but there will not be much moisture to work with. It will still be warm and humid on Thursday. Highs will be mostly in the middle 80s. This front will stall just to our south Friday and most of the showers should stay out of region. The front will be close enough to bring some clouds mixed with our sunshine. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll also have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Saturday with showers and thunderstorms not too far south of our area. Highs on Saturday will once again be in the lower to middle 80s.

Sunday and Monday will be more humid and unsettled with clouds, some sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms around each day. Highs both days will be in the lower 80s with some spots getting stuck in the upper 70s. Tuesday will still feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with just the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be near 80.