Early morning weather Monday, December 17

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire region into early Tuesday as a wintry mix is going to cause some issues across the region. We’ll have a mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow change to freezing rain by dawn Monday. Some places may change to plain rain as temperatures slowly rise to near freezing by daylight. Roads will be quite slick in some locations, and be careful as what may seem like plain rain will cause icy spots on the roadways. We’ll also have areas of fog. Precipitation will start to taper Tuesday morning. We’ll still have some rain and a wintry mix in spots early then it will become windy the rest of the day. East of I-99 that wind will bring some clearing while near and west of Route 219 some snow showers will develop. Highs on Tuesday will range from the lower to middle 30s west of Route 219 to the lower 40s in places farther to the east.

An arctic front will move through the area on Wednesday. Ahead of that front we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine along with an increasing wind. The front will move through with snow showers and a heavier squall. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 20s to the lower 30s but then will start to drop during the afternoon. It will turn very cold Wednesday night through Thursday night. At least Thursday will feature a return of sunshine. Highs on Thursday will be in the 20s. Sunshine will mix with some high clouds on Friday. Highs will be in the 30s. This weekend will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs on Saturday will be in the 30s. Some places will reach the lower 40s Sunday. An area of high pressure to the south will give us plenty of sunshine with a nice afternoon. Highs will be near to just above 40. We’re going to stay dry and relatively mild into the Christmas holiday.