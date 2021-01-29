Early morning weather Friday, January 29, 2021

The cold wind will continue tonight with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. There will be nothing more than just flurries east of I-99 but there still will be scattered snow showers to the west. Some of these could be a bit intense and that will reduce visibility. On top of that, be cautious as this wind will bring blowing snow. Friday will be windy and quite cold with clouds and some sunshine. There will be more peeks of sunshine to the east with more in the way of clouds with scattered flurries and snow showers farther to the west. Once again there will be some blowing snow. Any peeks of sunshine will only be for moral support with highs only in the lower to middle 20s. Some of the higher elevations may not get out of the teens.

Friday night will be very cold with lows in the single digits to the lower teens. At least some sunshine will help temperatures to rebound back to near to just above 30 on Saturday. Clouds will thicken up by early Sunday. There is a storm that is going to be passing very close to the area Sunday through Monday night. As of now, the worst of the storm may stay to our east, but this will be large enough of a storm that is close to stay tuned for any changes. Snow develops Sunday from the southwest to the northeast. This snow will last into Monday. In fact there still may be some snow and snow showers Monday night into Tuesday. Again, there is a lot of uncertainty with the system and we will know a lot more once this storm system moves through the Rockies and into the middle of the nation. Highs on Monday will be in the 30s. Tuesday will be blustery with highs in the lower to perhaps middle 30s.