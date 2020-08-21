Early morning weather Friday, August 21, 2020

The air mass that brought us this nice refreshing break will modify and warm even more on Friday despite clouds mixed with sunshine. The clouds will be thicker the farther south you are. It will also start to turn a little more humid as dewpoint temperatures will reach well up into the 50s to near 60 in spots. There is a slight chance for a shower by the end of the day, especially in the counties near the Maryland border. Highs will be in lower to middle 80s. Friday night will be a little with lows closer to 60 and the chance for a shower in spots.

A shower is still possible on Saturday, especially in the counties near the Maryland border; otherwise, it will be warm and humid with clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to perhaps upper 80s. Sunday will also be quite warm with sunshine, a few clouds along with highs in the middle to perhaps upper 80s. Monday will be warm and a bit humid with partial sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Tuesday will turn very warm and humid with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s.

Wednesday will be hot and humid with sunshine and just a few clouds. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Thursday will also be very warm to hot and humid with sunshine mixing with clouds. There may be a thunderstorm later in the day or at night as a cold front approaches the region.