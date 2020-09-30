Early morning weather forecast Wednesday, September 30, 2020

We’ll continue to have a chilly rain at varying rates for a time tonight. Some of the rain will be heavy which is beneficial to our dry situation. Additional rain will be another half to an inch of rain with the heaviest in the I-99 corridor. The rain will start to taper as we head toward the morning. There will also be areas of fog especially over the ridges. There may even be some clearing later on toward sunrise. Lows tonight will be in the 40s.

There still may be a shower in a few spots early Wednesday then the rest of the day will feature times of clouds and sunshine with a cool breeze. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with maybe a good deal of sunshine east of I-99. A stray shower can not be ruled out in the far northwestern part of our region, toward Elk and Jefferson counties. It will be pleasantly cool on Thursday with highs near to just above 60. Another cold front will then move through the region and usher in the chilliest air of the season so far. Friday will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a couple of scattered showers, especially near and west of Route 219. Temperatures on Friday will likely not get out of the 50s. Saturday will be another cool day despite more sunshine than clouds. Highs will be in the 50s. Sunshine will give way to clouds on Sunday. Highs will in the 50s to near 60. The next disturbance will bring showers Sunday night into Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the 50s. It will stay a bit cool on Tuesday with clouds, some sunshine and the chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.