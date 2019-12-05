Early morning weather forecast, Thursday, December 5th, 2019

Snow showers and flurries will continue into Thursday morning, more numerous in the counties near and west of Route 219. Total accumulations by the midday will range from just a coating to perhaps an inch in places east of I-99 with 1-3” in the counties along and east of Route 219 with 3-6″ on some of the higher elevations of Cambria and Somerset Counties. Because of this, a winter weather advisory is in effect for Cambria and Somerset counties until 9am in the morning.

Behind this disturbance the rest of Thursday will feature clouds and sunshine along with a brisk and chilly wind. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 30s. Friday will become partly to mostly cloudy. As a front approaches, some snow showers will arrive during the afternoon, perhaps mixed with rain at first. It will be a bit windy on Friday with highs in the upper 30s across the higher terrain to the middle 40s in the deeper valleys east of I-99. Behind that system Saturday will be brisk and quite chilly despite the return of some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 30s.

Sunday will be a tranquil day but sunshine will quickly fade behind an increase in cloudiness again. Highs Sunday will be in upper 30s to the lower 40s. The next system will likely bring some rain on Monday. Despite the rain it will try to turn milder on Monday with high temperatures trying to rise into the 40s. We’ll still have some rain early Tuesday then it will turn cloudy to partly sunny and windy. Temperatures will likely spike to near, if not above 50 on Tuesday then start to fall later in the day. Wednesday will be a blustery and chilly day with temperatures no better than the lower to middle 30s despite a mix of clouds and sunshine. In fact, temperatures may drop during the day on Wednesday and then likely will get well down into the teens Wednesday night.