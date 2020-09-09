Early morning forecast Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Wednesday will become another warm and humid day with a fair amount of sunshine. The sunshine will mix with some clouds, especially in the areas north of I-80 and also in the counties closer to Maryland. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 80s. Wednesday night will be muggy with some clouds and lows near to just above 60.

A flow from the Atlantic Ocean is going to provide more in the way of clouds later in the week. Thursday will become mostly cloudy. Some drizzle and showers will approach from the southeast and effect areas mainly near and east of I-99. Highs will be mostly in the 70s. Friday will start off with plenty of clouds and some drizzle. Clouds will try to break for some sunshine from the northeast to the southwest from the midday into the afternoon hours. Highs on Friday will be in the middle 70s. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy. There is a slight chance for a shower or some drizzle. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

The next front will bring a fair amount of clouds along with some showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Highs Sunday will be in the middle 70s. Behind this front, some comfortable air is going to move into the region for the beginning of next week. Monday will be partly to mostly sunny with lowering humidity. Highs will be in the lower 70s. It will be comfortable Monday night with lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs near to just above 70 and low humidity.