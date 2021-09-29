Early morning forecast Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Wednesday will be cooler than Tuesday with highs in the 60s. We’ll have sunshine that probably will mix with some midday and early-afternoon clouds. Temperatures will be dropping into the 40s Wednesday night with a clear sky and a light wind. A mostly sunny sky will help temperatures to rebound into the lower to middle 60s Thursday. Thursday night will be a chilly night with lows in the lower 40s. Colder spots will drop into the 30s. Some of the very coldest spots in our region may have their first touch of frost.

A bubble of high pressure will give us a sunny sky on Friday with highs again in the 60s. A few clouds will mix with the sunshine on Saturday with a slightly milder afternoon. Highs will be near to just above 70. A disturbance will pass close to the area on Sunday. It looks like it will pass close enough to bring us the chance for showers. Highs Sunday will be in the middle to upper 60s. Showers are also possible on Monday. There is a better chance for some showers on Monday with highs in the 60s. Leftover clouds, showers and drizzle are still likely on Tuesday.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.