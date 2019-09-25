Early morning forecast Wednesday, September 25th, 2019

It will be chilly early this morning with temperatures dropping into the 40s with areas of valley fog. Wednesday will be a nice day with a good deal of sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s along with low humidity.

Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. As another front approaches the area, there is a slight chance for a shower on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s. Behind that front it will turn more comfortable again Thursday night with lows in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Friday with highs in the 70s. At this point it looks like the weekend will become a little more unsettled with the chance for some showers and maybe a couple of thunderstorms, especially Saturday afternoon into early Sunday. Otherwise, we will have clouds and some sunshine. Saturday will be the warmer day of the weekend with highs in the 70s to near 80. We’ll probably not get higher than the middle 70s on Sunday.

A front will likely stall to our north for Monday into Tuesday and set the stage for a warm end of September and becoming of October. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70s to near 80. There will also be the chance for a shower or two each day. Nights will be a bit muggier with lows in the 50s.