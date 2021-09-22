Early morning forecast Wednesday, September 22, 2021

An approaching cold front will bring periods of rain on Wednesday. Some places may have a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.The rain will turn heavier at times later Wednesday through Wednesday night. Rain will taper off Thursday morning. Total rainfall will be 1-3” with some spots a little more. This may cause flooding in some areas of poor drainage. The rest of Thursday will be cloudy to partly sunny and cooler with another shower in places, especially the farther north and west you are in our area. Temperatures Thursday will not get out of the 60s. Temperatures Thursday night will be dipping into the 40s.

We’ll have another seasonably cool day on Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will once again be in the 60s. Saturday, Sunday and Monday will also feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with comfortable afternoons. Highs each day will be near 70. A week front will bring a small chance for a shower Tuesday. Behind that front, it will turn a little cooler for the middle of next week.

