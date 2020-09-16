Early morning forecast Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Wednesday will become a little milder with sunshine mixing with some clouds. Once again, the sunshine will be hazy thanks to smoke aloft. Highs will be near to just above 70.

A cold front will approach the area on Thursday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. This front will not have much moisture to work with and there is just the chance for a shower in spots. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower to middle 70s. This front will push to our south on Friday and there is still the chance for a shower; otherwise, we will have more clouds than sunshine on Friday with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

The chilliest air for the season so far will build in for the upcoming weekend. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and cool with highs in the lower to middle 60s. With a clear sky and lighter winds, lows Saturday night will be in the 30s with some pockets of frost. Sunday will also be cool, if not downright chilly, despite sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. There is a chance for a couple of pockets of frost in the colder spots Sunday night. Monday and Tuesday will also be a nice, but a bit cool of a day with a mostly sunny sky. Highs on Monday will be in the lower to middle 60s and we will be in the middle to upper 60s on Tuesday.