Early morning forecast Wednesday, October 7, 2020

A second cold front will approach from the northwest on Wednesday. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Wednesday with more clouds to the north where an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. It will also become windy with some gusts of winds past 30mph. High temperatures on Wednesday will still be in the 60s.

This front pushes to our south and east on Thursday. Behind the front, it will become a cooler and a bit breezy. Sunshine will mix with some instability clouds, especially during the midday and afternoon hours. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 50s to near 60. Friday is going to be a nice sunny day . A chilly morning will turn into a little more comfortable afternoon with high temperatures near to just above the 60 degree mark. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will turn breezy and warmer in the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be near to just above 70.

Sunday will be the more unsettled day over the weekend. Right now it looks like we have a good deal of clouds. There is a chance of some rain as the remnants of Hurricane Delta passes to our south. With this system passing to our south, we’ll likely not rise higher than the lower to middle 60s on Sunday. Some rain, drizzle and fog is still likely on Monday with highs in the lower to middle 60s. We do really need the rainfall. A shower is still a possibility on Tuesday; otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the 60s.