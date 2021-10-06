Early morning forecast Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Fog and drizzle will be around Wednesday morning. A flow of air from the Atlantic Ocean will help to keep the clouds around into the afternoon hours east of Route 219 but there will be some sunshine returning farther to the west. There is just the chance for a shower or some drizzle in places Wednesday afternoon. Highs Wednesday will range from the 60s to the east while places to the west should reach into the lower 70s. Thursday will likely start with fog again with the clouds holding a little more stubborn during the afternoon. A shower and some drizzle is also possible on Thursday. Highs will be in the middle 60s to near 70.

An approaching disturbance will likely give us more in the way of showers Friday into Saturday. Highs will be close to 70. We may still have more clouds than sunshine on Sunday, but we’ll be down to just the chance for a shower or some drizzle. Highs will be near to just above 70. Monday and Tuesday will be relatively warm for the second week of October with highs in the lower 70s along with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

