Early morning forecast Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week. Clouds and drizzle may actually give way to a few glimpses of sunshine in spots. Highs will be in the 50s with some spots south and east of I-99 reaching to near 60.

The remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Zeta will intermingle with a front over the region for Thursday into early Friday. When tropical systems mix with fronts that can help to bring heavy rainfall and it looks like we will have that setup for our region. Rain will develop Thursday, and some may be heavy later Thursday through Thursday night. It’s going to a cool rainfall with temperatures on Thursday with temperatures not reaching higher than the lower 50s in most spots. In fact, those highs will be before the rain starts, and once it does, temperatures the rest of the day will be in the 40s. Rain will fall heavy at times Thursday night. There could even be some snowflakes mixing with the rain over some areas north of I-80 later Thursday night into first thing Friday; otherwise, the precipitation will taper and end Friday morning and afternoon. Clouds will break for some sunshine Friday afternoon, but it’s going to be a little too late with highs only in the 40s.

Saturday will be a nice, albeit cool, day with sunshine along with highs in the 40s to near 50. Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with a slight chance for a shower. Highs once again will be in the 40s to near 50. Another front will move through by Monday. It will bring plenty of clouds along with sprinkles, maybe even flurries across the higher terrain. Highs on Monday will be in the 40s.