Early morning forecast Wednesday, October 21, 2020

A front will still be close to the area tonight to bring a shower and some drizzle to a few places. Otherwise, tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. It will turn foggy later tonight. Some of the fog will be dense later tonight. Be careful driving later tonight into Wednesday morning as the visibility will be greatly reduced in places. After morning fog, Wednesday will become much warmer with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out in some spots, especially the farther north and west you live. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Thursday will also be quite warm for October with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s, some places may even reach the upper 70s. Friday will stay quite mild to warm despite a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs on Friday will be closer to 70. Temperatures will only reach the 60s on Saturday with more clouds than sunshine along with a shower in spots. A front will bring us more of the way in clouds and a better chance for showers on Sunday. It will be much cooler on Sunday with temperatures likely no better than the middle 50s. Monday and Tuesday will stay unsettled and cool with plenty of clouds along with some rain and drizzle in places. Highs each day will be in the middle to upper 50s.