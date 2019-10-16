Early morning forecast Wednesday, October 16th, 2019

The weather pattern really starts to change on Wednesday as a cold front approaches the region. Clouds will increase ahead of this front with showers developing. Temperatures Wednesday will still reach through the 50s and into the 60s in some places. There could even be a rumble of thunder in places.

Behind this front, a much colder air mass will push into the region for Thursday on a cold, gusty wind. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine on Thursday with scattered showers, especially near and west of Route 219. A stray snowflake mixed in across the highest ridges but the vast majority of us will not see more than scattered showers. Highs on Thursday will be in the 40s across the higher terrain to the lower 50s in the valley spots farther to the east. The wind is going to make it feel even colder than that. Friday will start off with some clouds in places but then an area of high pressure will give us a return of sunshine by the afternoon. It will still be cool Friday with highs in the 50s. There will be areas of frost, even a freeze in places Friday night then we’ll warm up with a good deal of sunshine on Saturday. Highs again on Saturday will be near to just above 60.

A disturbance looks like it will pass just to our south on Sunday. Right now it looks like the majority of that rain will stay to our south, but we will continue to watch. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine on Sunday with highs in the 50s to the lower 60s. Showers will be likely as another front approaches on Monday. Highs Monday will be in the 60s. Showers may linger into early Tuesday then clouds will try to break for some sunshine. Behind that front, a much colder air mass will move in through the middle of next week.