Early morning forecast Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Tonight will turn out clear and chillier than last night. There will only be some patches of valley fog. Lows tonight will be in the middle to upper 30s in the cooler spots to the lower 40s in some of the larger towns. Any pockets of fog will evaporate away very early on Wednesday. Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine with a milder afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

Thursday will turn breezy and even warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. As a cold front approaches, there will be a little more in the way of clouds approaching from the west later in the day. There may even be some showers arriving by the end of the day. Highs on Thursday will be within a few degrees of 70. A disturbance moving along this front will bring us a damp and chilly day on Friday. We will have some rain and drizzle with temperatures falling into the 40s in most places by evening. Saturday will be a breezy and cooler day with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 50. Saturday night will be frosty and chilly but then temperatures will rebound into the 50s Sunday with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs on Sunday will be in the middle 50s. Monday will be even milder with clouds and sunshine. There is small chance for a shower later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. There may be some showers on Tuesday which will help for it to be a cooler day on Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 50s.