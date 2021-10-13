Early morning forecast Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Wednesday will start off with a good deal of clouds. The clouds should give way to at least partial sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Thursday will probably start off quite foggy with some clouds. The rest of the day will be warm and a bit humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Friday will also be warm for October despite more clouds than sunshine. A touch of drizzle is possible earlier in the day with a shower or some drizzle possible later in the day. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. This front will bring some showers Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday will briefly reach from the middle 60s to near 70 but likely will drop during the afternoon. Behind the front, a spell of cooler weather is coming our way for Sunday into early next week. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Sunday with highs in the 50s to near 60. Monday and Tuesday will feature a good deal of sunshine with chilly mornings and comfortable afternoons.

